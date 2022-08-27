Local

2 Men Indicted in Drive-By Shooting Death of Rhode Island Woman

Two men have been indicted on murder charges in a drive-by shooting that killed a woman in Providence last year.

Twenty-four-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann, of Warwick, Rhode Island, was shot and killed while talking with a friend on a city street in the early morning of Aug. 1, 2021.

Police have said it appeared she was not the intended target. Thirty-one-year-old Shawn Mann and 25-year-old Isaiah Pinkerton were arraigned on first-degree murder and multiple other other charges on Friday.

They both pleaded not guilty and were ordered held without bail.

