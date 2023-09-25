2 men indicted in July murder of Fitchburg man

Two Worcester County men have been indicted for the July fatal shooting of a 62-year-old man in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, prosecutors announced Monday.

Thomas Martin, of Fitchburg, and Christian Collins, of Worcester, were both indicted by a grand jury on murder, home invasion, armed assault in a dwelling, assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm without an FID card charges, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office. Marin was also indicted on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The charges are in connection with the fatal shooting of Michael Parks, of Fitchburg.

Police in Fitchburg were called to a reported shooting at a Marshall Street home the night of July 28, where they found Parks; he was pronounced dead at a local hospital, authorities said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An investigation by authorities, including state and location police, led to the arrest of Martin and Collins.

They were held without bail during their initial arraignment in Fitchburg District Court on Aug. 4.

These latest indictments move the case to Worcester Superior Court.

The two suspects will have another arraignment in superior court at a later point.