2 Men Shot, 1 Fatally, in Dorchester

The Boston Police Department responded to a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured Tuesday evening on Wilrose Street in Dorchester

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The Boston Police Department said officers responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to Wilrose Street, finding two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say whether any arrests have been made, but asked anyone with information to call 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to 27463.

