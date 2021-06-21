2 Men Shot and Killed During Early Morning Fight in Providence

Two men were shot and killed early Sunday morning in Providence, Rhode Island, police said.

The men, who appeared to be in their 20s, were shot outside a Cheshire Street address at about 3:30 a.m. during a fight following an after-hours party in the area, Maj. David A. Lapatin.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Both men were taken to Rhode Island Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Their names have not been made public and no arrests were announced.

The deaths were the ninth and 10th homicides in the city this year.