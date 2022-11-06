Local

2 Men Shot in Melrose, Police Actively Searching for Suspect Believed to Be Armed

Melrose police said residents should expect a significant police presence in the area for the next several hours

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police are searching Sunday night for whoever shot two men in Melrose, Massachusetts.

According to Melrose police, officers responded to the area of 44 Waverly Place, off West Wyoming Drive, around 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals. There was no immediate update on their conditions or extent of their injuries.

Melrose police believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between the suspect and victim. Police believe they are known to each other and that this was not a random act.

There's an active and ongoing search for the suspect, who is believed to be armed. He is described as a man with a beard, weighing approximately 130-140 pounds and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who believes they see someone fitting this description should call 911. The suspect should not be approached, police warned.

People are asked to avoid the Waverly Place area as police continue to investigate. Police said Melrose residents should expect to see a significant police presence for the next several hours.

Police said this is a developing situation and more information will be provided when it's available. An investigation is active and ongoing.

