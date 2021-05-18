2 Men Wanted on Murder Charges Arrested Months After Dorchester Shooting

Two people wanted on murder charges in the July 2020 shooting of a man in Dorchester were arrested this week, Boston police said Tuesday.

The shooting left Sarbryon Loving, a 39-year-old from Boston, dead on July 26. It was one of two deadly shootings within minutes of each other in Boston that Sunday.

One man wanted in the killing, 28-year-old Henry Campbell, was arrested in Dorchester Sunday, followed by another, 23-year-old Tarik Wright, in Roxbury Monday, police said. They were both wanted on suspicion of murder, having an illegal firearm and carrying a loaded firearm.

Boston's SWAT team and members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped arrest Wright, police said.

He and Campbell were expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. It wasn't immediately clear if they had attorneys who could speak to the charges.