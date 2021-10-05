Local

Powerball

2 Million-Dollar Powerball Tickets Sold in Mass.

The winning tickets were purchased in Seekonk and Haverhill, Massachusetts

By Staff Reports

Two people in Massachusetts have winning Powerball tickets and can claim $1 million.

It's not the whole jackpot -- the nearly $700 million prize went to someone in California -- but two people in the Bay State won the Match 5. The tickets were purchased in Seekonk and Haverhill.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 12-22-54-66-69 and a Powerball of 15.

The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger Monday as the Powerball jackpot climbed to $699.8 million, making it the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history. It's the fifth-largest top prize ever for Powerball.

Local

red sox 2 hours ago

Here's How Much the Red Sox Wild Card Game Really Costs at Fenway

shooting 3 hours ago

1 Person Injured in Dorchester Shooting

Odds of winning increase if a person buys more than one ticket and if the numbers one through 12 are avoided, lottery expert Richard Wheeler said.

“The numbers one through 12 are very popular because that's often people's birthdays and anniversaries and things like that,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler urged players not to lose sight of the ticket; $2 billion in lottery money goes unclaimed every year.

"Literally from people winning prizes from $2 to $200 million and they lose their ticket," Wheeler said. "If you lose your ticket, then you can't claim your prize."

This article tagged under:

PowerballMassachusettsMatch 5winner
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us