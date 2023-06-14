2 motorcycles crash in Ludlow, leaving 1 person dead

A motorcyclist was killed on Sunday evening in a crash in Ludlow, Massachusetts, which involved two motorcycles, according to police.

The Ludlow Police Department began getting multiple emergency calls just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday for the crash, which happened on Miller Steet.

When police got to the crash scene, they found a man with serious injuries, and started giving him CPR. The other motorcycle driver reportedly left the scene, but was found in a nearby wooded area shortly after, police said.

Both of motorcyclists were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.