Local

New Hampshire

2 Motorists Dead in NH Crash

The crash occured when a car allegedly veered into oncoming traffic Friday afternoon, police said

New Hampshire State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that claimed two lives in Lee.

A vehicle driven by Allan Hardy, 36, of North Hampton, apparently veered into an oncoming car Friday afternoon on Route 125, WMUR-TV reported. Hardy died from his injuries at a hospital while the other driver, Jose Olivares, 42, of Manchester, died at the scene, the TV station reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

A third vehicle crashed while trying to avoid the collision but that driver was not hurt, police said.

The highway was closed for more than three hours while a reconstruction team investigated.

New Hampshire

coronavirus Apr 2

Residents Age 16 and Older Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine in NH

coronavirus Apr 1

NH Schools to Reopen Full-Time by April 19, Sununu Says

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMANCHESTERNew Hampshire State Policefatal crash
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us