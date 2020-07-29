2 New England Beaches Included on List of Top 25 Beaches in the US

Ogunquit Beach in Maine and Race Point Beach in Provincetown, Massachusetts, have been named to TripAdvisor's annual Top 25 Beaches list.

The popular travel company compiled a list of the highest-rated beaches in the country by travelers.

In a review under Ogunquit Beach, one person wrote "Our favorite New England beach. Great for walking, soaking up the sun, people watching, and swimming if you dare brave the cold water."

Ogunquit Beach was rated as the 15th best beach, and Race Point Beach was 21st.

"The beach itself is very nice -- clean, not crowded and seals visible in April and October, when I visited. In April I also saw whale spouts from shore which was very cool!" one reviewer said.

The full list can be found here.