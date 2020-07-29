Local

TripAdvisor

2 New England Beaches Included on List of Top 25 Beaches in the US

Ogunquit Beach and Race Point Beach made the list of Top 25 beaches from across the country

By Melanie Tymn

WCAU_000000008404905_1200x675_344382019917.jpg
AP

A beach goer walks along the shore at Ogunquit Beach in Ogunquit, Maine Sunday, Sept. 6, 2009. Sunny skies have filled the northeast over Labor Day weekend. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Ogunquit Beach in Maine and Race Point Beach in Provincetown, Massachusetts, have been named to TripAdvisor's annual Top 25 Beaches list.

The popular travel company compiled a list of the highest-rated beaches in the country by travelers.

More on Beaches

heat emergency Jul 28

Beaches to Pools, Finding a Way to Beat the Heat in Boston

LONG BEACH Jul 24

Beach Crowding Sparks Dispute Over Private Parking Lot in Mass.

In a review under Ogunquit Beach, one person wrote "Our favorite New England beach. Great for walking, soaking up the sun, people watching, and swimming if you dare brave the cold water."

Ogunquit Beach was rated as the 15th best beach, and Race Point Beach was 21st.

"The beach itself is very nice -- clean, not crowded and seals visible in April and October, when I visited. In April I also saw whale spouts from shore which was very cool!" one reviewer said.

The full list can be found here.

This article tagged under:

TripAdvisorRace Point Beachogunquit beachtop 25 beaches
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us