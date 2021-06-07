Local

Moon island

2 on Stolen Moped in Custody After Breaking Onto Moon Island, Police Say

By Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

Two people are in custody after breaking through the gates to Moon Island in Quincy on a stolen moped Monday, police said.

Quincy police didn't immediately have more information about what took place.

The island is owned by the city of Boston and hosts a firing range for its police department and the training academy for its fire department.

Aerial footage showed a scooter on the island's causeway and someone in custody near the entrance to a building.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

Moon islandBostonquincy
