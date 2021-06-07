2 on Stolen Moped in Custody After Breaking Onto Moon Island, Police Say

Two people are in custody after breaking through the gates to Moon Island in Quincy on a stolen moped Monday, police said.
Quincy police didn't immediately have more information about what took place.
The island is owned by the city of Boston and hosts a firing range for its police department and the training academy for its fire department.
Local
Aerial footage showed a scooter on the island's causeway and someone in custody near the entrance to a building.
This developing story will be updated when more information is available.