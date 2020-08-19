2 Pedestrians Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash in Natick

Police are looking for a driver who injured two people Tuesday evening in a hit-and-run crash in Natick, Massachusetts.

Two victims, a male and female, were taken to hospitals by helicopter after a blue pickup truck hit them on the sidewalk of Washington Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. The victims were pushed into a wooden fence, police said.

The woman was impaled by the fence, according to a neighbor.

"God bless her. She was fighting and still conscious and both of her legs had multiple, multiple injuries, plus she was impaled with a piece of the spike that had gone from the fence through her," said Karen Miscia, a nurse who ran over to help.

Police are looking for that blue pickup truck.

Seconds before the crash, a neighbor captured a blue pickup truck on his home camera, driving down the road and making a turn where crash happened.

Another neighbor, Ann Lentell, was out in her backyard having dinner when it happened.

"They were not going at a normal speed at all," she said of the truck. "They were trying to get out of there fast."

Police say a female was driving the pickup truck with two young male passengers.

At some point, neighbors believe those two young men got out of the truck.

Police believe the victims are Natick residents.

No information is known on the make and model of the pickup truck.

NBC10 Boston saw a blue pickup truck similar to the one police were looking for towed into the Natick Police Department Tuesday night, but authorities did not say if it was the vehicle involved in the crash.