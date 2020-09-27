2 Pedestrians Struck By Car Near Boston's Museum of Science

Two pedestrians were struck by a car Sunday night in Cambridge, Massachusetts, state police said.

The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on Monsignor O'Brien Highway at Land Boulevard, near Boston's Museum of Science, according to state police.

The victims were transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with potentially serious injuries, police said. There was no update on the severity of their injuries.

A car with a shattered windshield could be seen stopped at the scene, and a ballcap, purse and shoes were in the middle of the roadway.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is being interviewed by detectives, according to police.

An investigation is underway to determine if charges are warranted, police said.