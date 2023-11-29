2 people charged in death of man who was assaulted and fell from NH parking garage

Two people have been charged in the death of a man who was assaulted before he fell from a parking garage onto a sidewalk in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Vincent Panetta and Andrew Lucas are facing multiple charges in connection with Zachary Colbroth's death in August, including negligent homicide, second degree assault, simple assault, criminal threatening and reckless conduct, the Rockingham County Attorney's Office and the Portsmouth Police Department announced Wednesday.

On Aug. 26, the Portsmouth Police Department responded around 12:52 a.m. to an assault involving multiple people in the area of Hanover Street, between the Portsmouth Gas Light Co. nightclub and the Hanover Street Parking Garage.

Investigators say both eyewitnesses and video footage revealed the confrontation began upstairs at the nightclub with a group of men, including Panetta and Lucas, yelling at Colbroth and a group accompanying him.

According to officials, additional witnesses reported that once Colbroth was outside the Gaslight, he was assaulted by Panetta and Lucas near the entrance of the parking garage.

Colbroth was able to get away after being assaulted and fled into the parking garage, at which point Panetta and Lucas allegedly continued to pursue him, officials said.

Eyewitnesses said Colbroth then tried to climb onto the rail of the parking garage as Panetta and Lucas continued to approach him. While climbing over the rail, Colbroth fell over the side of the garage to the sidewalk below.

The 28-year-old from Rochester was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Officials say 24-year-old Panetta, of Barrington, and 24-year-old Lucas, of Farmington, were indicted by a grand jury following several months of extensive investigation by Portsmouth police.

This case remains under investigation. Anything with information is asked to contact Portsmouth police at 603-610-7511. Anonymous tips can also be made through Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling 603-431-1199, or online at www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com