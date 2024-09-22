2 people critically injured after car crashes into building in Boston

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries when their car crashed into a building in Boston's Seaport District Sunday night.

Boston police tell NBC10 Boston that officers responded to the area of 399 Congress Street around 8:34 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident, and found two victims with critical injuries. Both people were taken to local hospitals.

According to police, homicide detectives and the fatal collision team were requested and have since responded to the scene.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash, or any update on the victims' conditions.

An investigation is ongoing.