2 People Dead After Shooting in Colchester, Vt.

By Matt Fortin

WPTZ

Two people were killed during a shooting in Colchester, Vermont, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ.

Authorities responded to a report of a fight on Holy Cross Road at around 10 p.m. Wednesday, the media outlet reported.

Police were seen going in and out of a building there, and crime tape was seen being put up as well. Additional information has not been released.

Colchester is a town just north of Burlington of about 17,500 people.

