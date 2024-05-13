2 people fatally struck by Commuter Rail train in Natick, delays ongoing

Two people are dead after they were struck by a Commuter Rail train Monday evening in Natick, Massachusetts, and commuters should expect continued delays, the MBTA announced.
Information is extremely limited at this point, but Transit Police Department Supt. Richard Sullivan confirmed the victims were pronounced dead on scene as a result of their injuries.
Transit police detectives and the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office have responded and are investigating what happened.
The MBTA announced on social media several updates for Framingham and Worcester line trains including cancellations and delays in both directions due to police activity on the right of way in Natick.
Aerial footage showed a bicycle laying off to the side of the tracks, as well as officials on scene with evidence markers littering the ground.
There was no immediate word on the ages of the victims, and officials have not confirmed if one or both were riding bikes at the time of the crash.
An investigation is active and ongoing.