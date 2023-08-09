Local

2 people found dead in South Boston

Police weren't immediately able to offer many details on the circumstances around the deaths or if foul play was believed to be involved

Police at the scene of a death investigation in South Boston on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
Two people were found dead in South Boston Wednesday afternoon, police said, but it wasn't immediately clear if the deaths were believed to be suspicious.

The bodies on Patterson Way near Rev Burke Street were reported about 1:30 p.m., Boston police said.

Police weren't immediately able to offer more details on the circumstances around the deaths or if foul play was believed to be involved.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

