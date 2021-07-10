2 People Hurt in Saugus House Fire

A fire tore through a home in Saugus, Massachusetts on Saturday morning while two people were trapped inside.

Firefighters responded to the home on Richard Street shortly before 6a.m on Saturday. Fire crews from surrounding cities and towns including Melrose and Everett were also on scene to help knock down the blaze.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Neighbors say they heard a blast from the home shortly before seeing the home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say one person was found in the stairway between the first and second floor of the home. Another person was also injured in the fire.

Authorities have not released information on the extent of their injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.