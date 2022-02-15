3 in Custody, 2 on the Loose After Shooting Incident in Somerville

Police say they have three people in custody, while two males remain on the loose after fleeing from a shooting incident in Somerville, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1:17 p.m. in the area of Butler Street and Mystic Avenue. Somerville police said multiple shots were fired but there were no injuries.

Police activity in East Cambridge is associated with 2 individuals who were taken into custody near the Middlesex County Juvenile Court following an incident in Somerville; 2 other males escaped from the area on foot. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/8fcDSQxY6t — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) February 15, 2022

Somerville police said at least two groups of males were involved in the shooting incident within the Mystic Housing Development. A witness provided a description of a vehicle that fled the scene, which was broadcast to police in surrounding communities.

A firearm was found in the area during a subsequent search.

Somerville police said they located one person believed to have been involved near the Healey School and took him into custody. A short time later, a Medford police officer located the fleeing vehicle in Cambridge. Two of the occupants were taken into custody, while two others escaped.

The vehicle was determined to have been stolen in Boston. The two suspects apprehended in Cambridge will be charged wtih receiving stolen property and questioned in connection with the Somerville shooting.

Police said it is not clear whether the individuals are known to each other. Their motive is also not yet known.

Somerville Police Chief Charles Femino said he will be deploying additional resources in the area.

'Traumatizing day' for students

Somerville City Councilor Jake Wilson said his children's school went into "full lockdown mode" for about 30 minutes as a result of Tuesday's incident.

"Currently talking to my kids about their traumatizing day that saw their school go into full lockdown mode for ~30 minutes after this," he said on Twitter. "They both say they thought they were going to die today. At school."

A shelter was also issued for a school in Medford due to the situation in nearby Somerville.

Medford police said they were "monitoring a situation" near the Healey School in Somerville and as a precaution issued a shelter in place for the Missituk School in Medford. The two schools are located about a half mile apart.

We are currently monitoring a situation near the Healey School in Somerville. As a result, we have ordered a shelter in place for the Missituk School out of an abundance of caution. We will update you with more as more information becomes available. — Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) February 15, 2022

That shelter in place was lifted a short time later.

No further information was immediately available.