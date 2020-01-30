2 People in NH Monitored by Officials Test Negative for Coronavirus

Two people from New Hampshire who recently traveled to Wuhan, China and were being monitored by health officials do not have the deadly new coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said the two individuals — who had sought treatment after developing respiratory symptoms — had tested negative for the virus and fully recovered.

“We have not yet identified any individuals infected with this novel coronavirus in New Hampshire, but we continue to work closely with healthcare providers and the CDC to protect the health of our communities,” said New Hampshire State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.

One of the people was earlier identified as a student from White Mountain School in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, according to Littleton Regional Healthcare.

The new strain of the coronavirus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia, though those symptoms are also characteristic of the common flu. The new bug is a member of the coronavirus family that's a close cousin to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

So far, five people in the United States have been infected with the new virus, health officials said.

All of the patients infected with the virus had traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.