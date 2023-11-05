2 people injured in Revere apartment fire

A fire broke out Sunday evening at an apartment building in Revere, Massachusetts, sending two residents to the hospital.

Revere's fire chief told NBC10 Boston that the fire started in one unit and spread to another at 30 Park Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment, while another had different injuries that were believed to be minor in nature, the chief said.

It was not immediately clear how many residents were displaced by the blaze.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Chelsea Fire Department assisted on scene.

There was no word on what started the fire. An investigation is ongoing.