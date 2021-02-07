2 People Seriously Injured in Taunton Double Stabbing

Two people were seriously injured in a double stabbing Sunday morning in Taunton, Massachusetts, and a suspect is in custody, police said.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to a reported stabbing on Cohannet Street, Police Chief Edward Walsh said in a statement.

Arriving officers found two adults with stab wounds. Both victims were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries that are considered serious, police said.

A suspect was taken into custody, but officials have not provided any information other than to say they do not believe this was a random incident.

The double stabbing remains under investigation.