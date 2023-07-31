Local

Boston

2 people shot in Jamaica Plain, Boston police say

There was no immediate update from Boston police on the victims' conditions

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

There was an active scene in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Monday night after two people were shot.

Boston police say the shooting occurred on School Street around 9:30 p.m.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate update on their conditions.

No arrests have been made.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There were numerous police vehicles and officers at the scene late Monday night. At least two police K9s were there, as well, and could be seen searching the street.

Ballistics have been recovered from the scene, police said.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

Local

Maine 1 hour ago

Mass. man dies following suspected medical event that led to car crash in Maine

Rhode Island 2 hours ago

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Burrillville, RI

The double shooting comes one day after a very violent night in the city, in which two people were killed and four others were injured. Police responded Sunday night to a deadly shooting in Roxbury, another deadly shooting on the Dorchester/Roxbury line, a shooting in Dorchester, and a triple stabbing, also in Dorchester.

No arrests have been announced in any of these cases.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement that we should all be outraged by the "calamitous violence that rocked" Boston Sunday night.

"My heart cries out for our city and for everyone impacted by these tragedies. We'll work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice and we ask anyone in the community with information to please help us," he said. "It is high time, the necessary time indeed, for a tidal attitude shift around illegal gun possession and the havoc it wreaks."

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsBoston policeJamaica Plain
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us