2 People Shot in Mattapan, Boston Police Asking Public for Any Information

Boston police responded to a reported shooting on Wildwood Street around 4:45 p.m. where one of two victims suffered life-threatening injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, and one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.

Boston police responded to a reported shooting at 46 Wildwood Street around 4:42 p.m. and found two male victims.

One victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Boston police say. One victim is an adult, but police are unsure of the second victim's age.

There is currently an active scene, including homicide detectives and a trauma team.

Boston police say they are seeking the public's assistance with any information regarding the incident.

The shooting is under investigation.

