2 People Shot in Mattapan, Boston Police Asking Public for Any Information

Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, and one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, police say.
Boston police responded to a reported shooting at 46 Wildwood Street around 4:42 p.m. and found two male victims.
One victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Boston police say. One victim is an adult, but police are unsure of the second victim's age.
There is currently an active scene, including homicide detectives and a trauma team.
Boston police say they are seeking the public's assistance with any information regarding the incident.
The shooting is under investigation.