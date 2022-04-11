2 Stabbed, Coworker Arrested at Cambridge Construction Site

Two people were stabbed by a coworker at a construction site Monday morning in Cambridge, Massachusetts, police said.

Police were called to 55 Wheeler Street around 7:15 a.m., where they arrested the suspect. Police recovered a folding knife on scene.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The person accused of stabbing the two workers will likely be arraigned in Cambridge District Court Monday, police said.

No further information was immediately available.