2 Stabbed, Coworker Arrested at Cambridge Construction Site

Police were called for a report of two people stabbed by a coworker at a construction site in Cambridge

By Staff Reports

Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

Two people were stabbed by a coworker at a construction site Monday morning in Cambridge, Massachusetts, police said.

Police were called to 55 Wheeler Street around 7:15 a.m., where they arrested the suspect. Police recovered a folding knife on scene.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The person accused of stabbing the two workers will likely be arraigned in Cambridge District Court Monday, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

