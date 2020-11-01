2 People Stabbed Inside Boston Restaurant

Two people have been stabbed inside a popular restaurant in Boston's Fort Point district, police say.

Boston police received a call at 6:20 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person stabbed at 49 Melcher Street, the address for Bastille Kitchen.

Responding officers found two victims had been stabbed. Both were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

#BREAKING: @bostonpolice: TWO people stabbed inside Bastille Kitchen in Fort Point.



A man who just showed up to pick up his daughter says no one is allowed to leave until they talk w/ detectives.



No word on conditions of victims. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/HXpR201Q5L — Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) November 2, 2020

There is an active scene at the contemporary French bistro, where multiple officers could be seen inside the establishment.

One man who showed up at the restaurant to pick up his daughter told NBC10 Boston that no one is being allowed to leave until after they speak with detectives.

The investigation is active and ongoing.