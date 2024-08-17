2 people stabbed near Boston diner

Two people were injured in a stabbing at a diner in Boston Saturday night, including one critically.

Boston police say they responded around 9:11 p.m. to the area of 1003 Massachusetts Avenue, the listed address for Liberty Diner, and found two victims.

Both were taken to a local hospital. One victim had life-threatening injuries. The extent of the second victim's injuries was not immediately known.

Homicide detectives were requested and responded to the scene, police said. It's a very active scene at this time.

Video showed several police cruisers parked out front of the diner, as well as yellow police tape roping off the restaurant. There were at least two officers standing outside the establishment's front door.

No arrests have been made, police say.

An investigation is active and ongoing.