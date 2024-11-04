2 people taken to hospital after crash in Boston

Two people were injured in a crash involving two vehicles Sunday night in Boston's South End neighborhood.

Boston police say officers responded around 10:20 p.m. to the area of Tremont Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

According to police, at least two victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Video from the scene shows a car with a badly-damaged front end, as well as an SUV that had overturned and come to a rest on its side.

Police haven't said what caused the crash. No other information was immediately available.