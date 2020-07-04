Local

Multiple People Wounded in Separate Shootings in Mass. on July Fourth

Several people had already died in shootings and a stabbing around the Boston area in the days before the holiday

By Nathalie Sczublewski and Asher Klein

Multiple people were hurt in two separate shootings Saturday night in the Boston area, one in Roxbury and one in Lynn, local police said.

Two people are being treated for injuries after the shooting in Roxbury Saturday night, Boston police said. Officers received a call about 9:36 p.m. for a shooting on Copeland Street near Little Scobie Playground.

One of the victims was taken to a nearby hospital while the other went to a hospital on their own, according to police. Neither had life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident, and haven't given out more details, including if the suspected shooter or shooters are at large.

In Lynn, police only said that multiple people were wounded in a shooting that took place at Fayette Street near Essex Street just before 10 p.m. Police didn't give the exact number of people hurt in the shooting, which remained an active scene an hour later.

The shootings came as Massachusetts was observing the Fourth of July, and after several people died in shootings and a stabbing around the area in the days before the holiday.

