2 Planes Collide at Low Speed at Logan Airport

Photos taken at Logan International Airport appear to show damage to the wing of a plane that was involved in a low-speed collision with another plane Friday evening.

The Massachusetts Port Authority said one Delta aircraft struck the wing of another while both were at gates. No passengers were injured.

"This is minor, though they may not be able to use the aircraft if there was any damage," Massport told NBC10 Boston in a statement responding to an inquiry.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travel plans following minor, low-speed contact of Delta flight 458 with Endeavor flight 5488, operating as a Delta Connection," a Delta spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. "All customers and crew members deplaned safely and normally. Customers will be reaccommodated on new aircraft onto their destinations."

