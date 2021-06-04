2 Police Officers Shot in Braintree, Suspect in Custody

Two police officers were shot while searching for a suspect in a domestic incident in Braintree. Both officers are expected to survive, authorities say.

The mayor's office released this statement Friday:

Earlier today Braintree Police responded to a report of a domestic incident in the area of McCusker Drive. The suspect fled into the woods and was subsequently apprehended. Shots were fired and two officers were transported to the hospital. The District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police will be taking over the investigation.

A law enforcement source told NBC10 Boston that one officer was taken to Boston Medical Center, another to South Shore Hospital. Both have injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

A nearby resident describes a chaotic scene in Braintree, Massachusetts, that resulted in two police officers being shot.

The incident took place on the Braintree-Weymouth line, near the Braintree Village Apartments complex on McCusker Drive near Commercial Street.

One officer walked into the ambulance with what appeared to be an arm injury, the other was taken on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

NBC10 Boston photographer Al Castillo was at the scene as the search unfolded and the gunfire -- dozens of gunshots -- broke out.

He said he saw a small police presence when he arrived to the scene. The search focused on train tracks, then the gunshots rang out: "It sounded like 50 rounds, minimum."

A man who lives nearby said he heard what he initially thought were fireworks, then police yelling at a man to surrender.

“I looked out the door and saw these cop cars pulling up,” said Robert Cooke. “I could hear them yelling. It all happened on the other side of the river behind my house. ... I could hear cops yelling at somebody, ‘Get down on the ground! Get down on the ground!’ and he’s yelling, ‘What did I do?’”

He said that part of Braintree is normally quiet: “You see police go by every now and then – never anything too severe.”

A heavy police presence and ambulances were seen in the area as the investigation unfolded.