2 Possible Kidnapping Attempts Under Investigation in Barre, Vt.

Two recent possible attempted kidnappings are under investigation in Barre, Vermont, police say.

Both incidents involve a blue Ford pickup truck, Barre police told NBC affiliate WPTZ, though police haven't confirmed if any kidnappings were attempted.

An 8-year-old boy reported being approached Friday afternoon by a man who alluded to a kidnapping while threatening the child, officials said. He was driving a blue Ford truck near Brook and North Seminary streets.

The next day, someone who saw a post about that incident called police to report seeing a blue Ford pickup truck slowly following three boys walking on Merchant Street that Wednesday, accordin to WPTZ.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police didn't share more information.