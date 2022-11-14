Local

Vermont

2 Possible Kidnapping Attempts Under Investigation in Barre, Vt.

Two recent possible attempted kidnappings are under investigation in Barre, Vermont, police say.

Both incidents involve a blue Ford pickup truck, Barre police told NBC affiliate WPTZ, though police haven't confirmed if any kidnappings were attempted.

An 8-year-old boy reported being approached Friday afternoon by a man who alluded to a kidnapping while threatening the child, officials said. He was driving a blue Ford truck near Brook and North Seminary streets.

The next day, someone who saw a post about that incident called police to report seeing a blue Ford pickup truck slowly following three boys walking on Merchant Street that Wednesday, accordin to WPTZ.

Police didn't share more information.

