2 Seriously Hurt in Fairhaven Single-Car Crash

Two people are seriously hurt following an overnight single-car crash in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Howland Road just after midnight on Sunday and found two people trapped inside.

According to the Fairhaven Fire Department, the driver was immediately extricated and taken to Rhode Island Hospital. The passenger of the car was severely trapped and, after being extricated from the car, was taken by MedFlight to Rhode Island Hospital.

Authorities say both occupants in the car were seriously hurt, but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.