Local

mbta

2 Seriously Hurt in Stabbing at Boston's South Station

The victims, a man and a woman from Boston, both 38, were taken to a local hospital for treatment, MBTA Transit Police said

By Asher Klein

Red line1
necn

Two people were stabbed and seriously hurt on a Red Line platform at Boston's South Station early Tuesday morning, police said, announcing the arrest of a man seen holding a knife.

MBTA Transit Police officers were alerted to the stabbing when they heard screams coming from the platform about midnight, police said. When they arrived, they found two people bleeding and a man with a knife facing them in what was described as a fighting stance.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

He was identified as Conroy Byfield, a 45-year-old from Mattapan, who complied with the officers' commands to drop his knife and move away from the wounded pair, police said. He was arrested.

The victims, a man and a woman from Boston, both 38, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They are expected to survive, police said.

Local

coronavirus 12 mins ago

Mass. Doctors Urge Masks in All Indoor Public Settings

Brigham and Women's Hospital 14 mins ago

Brigham and Women's Nurses Accuse the Hospital of Ignoring Mass. Order

Investigators believe the stabbing stemmed from an argument that turned physical.

It wasn't immediately clear if Byfield had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

This article tagged under:

mbtastabbingMBTA Transit Policered linesouth station
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us