2 Severely Burned Ukrainian Children Flown to Boston for Treatment

Two children suffering from severe burns as a result of the war in Ukraine have arrived in Boston for treatment.

Shriners Children's Boston, the only verified pediatric burn center in New England, welcomed in the two victims earlier this week via air ambulance, the hospital announced.

John McCabe, executive VP of the Shriners Children's healthcare system, said that the hospital is uniquely positioned to help the children from Ukraine because of the staff's experience in providing care for children who suffer life-threatening burn injuries in natural disasters and other urgent situations.

"Due to the current state of affairs in Ukraine, the country’s medical infrastructure is understandably challenged," McCabe said.

Officials at the hospital announced a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday to provide an update on the children's condition.