Two people were shot Tuesday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The Boston Police Department said the shooting happened on Walnut Park around 11 p.m.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The other's wounds are not life-threatening.

No suspects have been arrested, police said.

No further information was immediately available.