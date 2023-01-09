Local

2 Shot in Vehicle in Cambridge, According to Police

Police say two people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot while sitting in a vehicle in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Two people were shot Monday night while sitting in a vehicle in Cambridge, Massachusetts, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street and Windsor Street, not far from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The Cambridge Police Department said both victims were treated at the scene before being taken to hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-3300.

