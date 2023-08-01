Local

2 slain in Lewiston, Maine, shooting are IDed

Police said it was an isolated incident and that people of interest have been interviewed

By Asher Klein

News Center Maine

The two people fatally shot in Lewiston, Maine, on Sunday have been identified, police said Tuesday.

Massachusetts State Police said Mohammed Sheik, 30, of Auburn, and Keyt Hussein, 23, of Lewiston, were the pair of people shot on Knox Street about 10:18 a.m. One died at the scene and another died after being rushed to Central Maine Medical Center.

Both Sheik and Hussein died by homicide but no arrests have been announced. Police said it was an isolated incident and that people of interest have been interviewed.

