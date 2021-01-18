2 Social Justice Rallies Planned in Boston for MLK Day

Two social justice rallies are planned in Boston on Monday, Martin Luther King Day, one held by Mass Action Against Police Brutality, another by groups including Boston Black Lives Matter.

The Boston MLK Rally for Justice, held by Mass Action Against Police Brutality, is planned for 1 p.m. in Boston's Grove Hall neighborhood. Organizers plan to speak out about several topics, such as police brutality, family separation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, minimum wage and renaming Faneuil Hall.

The other rally slated for Monday will be hosted by Boston Black Lives Matter, Violence in Boston and the Charles Hamilton Houston Institute for Race and Justice. It's scheduled for 3 p.m. at Madison Park High School in Roxbury.

The organizations plan to protest and condemn "fascist violence" in all institutions, according to the event page on Facebook.

At a Jamaica Plain vigil and protest on Thursday evening, peaceful protesters told NBC10 Boston what they're fighting for.

The number of rallies and protests calling for social justice increased in Massachusetts -- and around the country -- starting last spring in the wake of the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

"We are hurting, our people need justice, and it's enough. We watched a man die underneath another white man's knee for nine minutes. Do you know how traumatizing that is to see?" asked Dorchester resident Arianna Davis at a George Floyd Protest in Jamaica Plain in June. "We're beyond tired. But we can't stop fighting."