Two people were stabbed Sunday evening in the Central Square area of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Police say the stabbings happened about a block apart — one on Massachusetts Avenue and the other on Western Avenue. Officers responded just after 8 p.m.

Both of the victims are unhoused men, police said, adding that their injuries are potentially life-threatening.

Police said two male suspects were seen running toward River Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-3300.