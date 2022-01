Two people were hospitalized after being stabbed Wednesday night in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

Police responded just after 8 p.m. to Rockville Park, off Warren Street, where the stabbing took place.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. One has potentially life-threatening injuries; police do not know the nature or extent of the other victim's injuries.

No arrests have yet been made. The stabbing is under investigation.