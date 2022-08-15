2 Stranded Dolphins Released Off Cape Cod, Making 6 in Last Week

After two dolphins became stranded in waters off Cape Cod Monday, rescuers took part in the fifth and sixth releases in about four days.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare said the dolphins were in just one to two feet of water at Point of Rocks in Brewster, Massachusetts, when they were found Monday morning.

A person on the beach called IFAW, who responded and brought the animals to Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown, where they were released.

It was IFAW's second dolphin release since Thursday, when four were rescued after being stranded in Wellfleet Harbor.

IFAW spokesperson Stacey Hedman noted that all six dolphins are believed to be sub-adult in age, but added that "there is no way to confirm that these were all in the same original pod."

The dolphins rescued Thursday had been tracked for 24 hours before being stranded IFAW said. Staff and volunteers carefully coaxed them toward more shallow water so they could be placed on stretchers and transported by IFAW's mobile dolphin rescue clinic to Provincetown for their release.