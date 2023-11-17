2 stray kittens found with rabies in NH, officials working to find exposed people

A pair of stray kittens in New Hampshire were found to have rabies, state health authorities said Friday, noting that they were working to identify people who may have been exposed to the potentially deadly virus.

The first kitten was cared for at two veterinary practices after being found by a concerned person in North Conway, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. It started showing symptoms on Saturday and tested positive for the virus Monday.

Then Thursday, another kitten tested positive, officials said.

The first kitten was taken to the Conway Area Humane Society, according to the officials. It wasn't immediately clear if it was exposed to other animals while in the care of the veterinary practices, and officials didn't say how the second rabid kitten was discovered.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Department of Health and Human Service for more information.

The department said it was working with the Conway Area Humane Society, local animal control and the veterinary practices to identify any person who may have had direct contact with the kitten and need to take medication that prevents it from turning into a fatal disease.

Rabies is transmitted when saliva from an infected animal touches broken skin or mucous membranes like those found in the eyes, nose and mouth. Human infections are very rare, officials noted, but preventative treatment is recommended for people who've been exposed.

"Rabies is a fatal but preventable disease," said New Hampshire State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan in a statement. "Rabies typically circulates in wild animals, and every year, 20-30 animals test positive for rabies in New Hampshire. The best way to prevent exposure is to avoid direct contact with stray, feral, or wild animals. If a person is exposed to a sick animal, they may need the rabies vaccine and protective antibodies to prevent disease."