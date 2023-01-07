Local

Massachusetts

2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home

Fortunately there were no injuries, the Newburyport Fire Department said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Newburyport Fire Department

Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said.

The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries.

Pictures from the scene showed both cars resting in the front lawn, with at least one vehicle sustaining front-end damage and the airbags visibly deployed.

Firefighters and a building inspector are assessing damage to the home.

There was no immediate word what caused the crash.

