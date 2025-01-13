2 taken to hospital, several families displaced after apartment fire in Hartford, Conn.

Two people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Hartford on Monday night and several families are now displaced.

The fire department said they responded to an apartment building on Wethersfield Avenue around 9 p.m.

Crews said an occupied apartment building caught fire in the city's South End. Firefighters found fire coming from the first floor.

Hartford's Deputy Fire Chief Adam Guertin said the scene was hectic, saying people were hanging out of windows and there were a lot of people screaming.

The blaze was quickly contained, fire officials said. Multiple residents were evacuated, and one person was rescued from the third floor.

Two women were treated at the scene and later taken to the hospital to br treated for smoke inhallation. Officials said they are expected to be OK.

"We did affect two rescues, one of them on the ladder and the other out the front of the building. Both parties transported to area hospitals, non life threatening injuries, smoke inhalation at this time," he said.

No one else was hurt.

In total, seven families including 21 adults and two children are now displaced, according to fire officials. The American Red Cross is helping those families.

Crews are boarding up the door, windows and the sides of the building on Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.