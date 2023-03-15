2 Taken to the Hospital After Car Crashes Into House in Grafton

Two people were taken to the hospital after a car came crashing into a house in Grafton, Massachusetts on Wednesday, according to police.

The car came careening into the building near the corner of Millbury Street and Providence Road around 3:45 p.m. Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

Aerial footage of the scene shows what appears to be significant damage to the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.