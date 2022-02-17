Local

Vermont

2 Teens Killed in Head-On Crash in Vermont

None of the three people in the crash were wearing seat belts, according to a preliminary investigation

By Jake Levin

An investigation is underway in Vermont after a teenage driver and their passenger were killed in a head-on collision on Route 105 in Charleston on Wednesday.

Vermont State Police first responded to a crash site on Route 105 around 8:46 p.m. Wednesday, where they discovered between a Hyundai Sonata transporting the two teens and a Chevy Malibu driven by 23-year-old Katelyn Deslandes.

According to an initial investigation, Deslandes, who was traveling westbound, crossed over the center line and struck the eastbound traveling car carrying the two teenagers.

The passenger in the Hyundai, an 18-year-old whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The driver, also 18, was transported to North Country Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Deslandes, who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, authorities said, was also transported to North Country Hospital before being flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

No charges have been announced from the crash as the investigation gets underway.

