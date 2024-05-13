2 teens shot in Providence

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Providence, Rhode Island.

Providence police responded to a report of a shooting at 158 Julian St., according to NBC affiliate WJAR, and found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot on the foot. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

Police were later notified that a second victim, an 18-year-old girl, had been taken to the fire station at 325 Washington Street, WJAR reported. She had been shot twice and was transferred to Rhode Island Hospital.

Pictures shared by WJAR show multiple police vehicles at a residential intersection, with yellow crime scene tape blocking off a large area.

Police did not immediately provide further information on the double shooting, including whether any arrests had been made.

An investigation is ongoing.