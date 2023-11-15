Grafton

2 tractor-trailers involved in crash on Mass. Pike in Grafton

Massachusetts State Police say a truck overturned in a crash on Interstate 90 in Grafton

NBC10 Boston

Two tractor-trailers were involved in a crash that caused one of them to roll over Wednesday night on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Grafton.

Police say the crash happened on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 at mile marker 98.2.

The crash caused serious injuries, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said shortly before 10 p.m.

The number of people hurt was not immediately known.

As of 11 p.m., three lanes were closed, with eastbound traffic only moving in the left breakdown lane, MassDOT said.

Grafton
